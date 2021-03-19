SUN (SUN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $263.70 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One SUN token can now be bought for $24.01 or 0.00040709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded 43.6% higher against the dollar. SUN has a market capitalization of $116.39 million and approximately $263.70 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.37 or 0.00451623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00067797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00065273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00141145 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00693553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00075816 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

SUN Token Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,343 tokens. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home.

SUN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars.

