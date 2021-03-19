Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster Sells 11,303 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,303 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $707,680.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,616,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,209,816.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 10,277 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $565,748.85.

On Thursday, January 7th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $4,455,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $3,821,599.80.

On Monday, December 28th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $3,589,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,964 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $747,630.36.

On Monday, December 21st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 127,046 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $8,012,791.22.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $52.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,287.07 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

RUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist decreased their price target on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,944,000 after purchasing an additional 430,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,483,000 after purchasing an additional 464,712 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

