Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson Sells 5,960 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,960 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $328,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 223,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Christopher Dawson sold 9,240 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $578,608.80.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Christopher Dawson sold 60,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Christopher Dawson sold 58,205 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $3,714,061.05.

RUN opened at $51.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,287.07 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist decreased their price target on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

