Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele Sells 1,589 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,269.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,499 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $137,569.95.

On Monday, January 4th, Jeanna Steele sold 7,439 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $529,061.68.

On Friday, December 18th, Jeanna Steele sold 60,839 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $3,806,087.84.

Shares of RUN traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,287.07 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $78,143,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.06.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

