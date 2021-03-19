Suretly (SUR) Price Up 152.7% Over Last 7 Days

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 196.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Suretly has traded 152.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly token can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000795 BTC on exchanges. Suretly has a market capitalization of $109,943.53 and $8,958.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00051130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.64 or 0.00630898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068714 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024309 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00033879 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly is a token. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

