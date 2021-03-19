Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

STRO opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $923.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.89 and a beta of 0.80.

STRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

In other news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

