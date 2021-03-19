SVB Leerink Increases Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Price Target to $22.00

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORGO. TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.10.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $1,461,646.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $214,119.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,108.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,577,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,902,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,611,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 454,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.