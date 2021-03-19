SVB Leerink Increases Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Price Target to $22.00

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -284.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.30 million.

In other news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,594,976 shares in the company, valued at $222,933,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $1,461,646.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 754.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

