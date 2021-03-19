Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Lowered by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,952,000 after purchasing an additional 760,168 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 755,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,256,000 after purchasing an additional 256,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,467,000 after buying an additional 1,351,069 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

TSM opened at $114.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

