Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Get Talend alerts:

Shares of Talend stock opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average of $43.42. Talend has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Talend’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $148,978.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,107 shares of company stock worth $867,480 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Talend by 522.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Talend by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Talend during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Talend during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.