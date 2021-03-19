Talis Biomedical Co.’s (NASDAQ:TLIS) Quiet Period To End on March 24th

Talis Biomedical’s (NASDAQ:TLIS) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 24th. Talis Biomedical had issued 13,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $220,800,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Talis Biomedical’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TLIS shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Talis Biomedical stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. Talis Biomedical has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

In related news, CFO John Roger Moody, Jr. bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly J. Popovits bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,416. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $128,000 over the last ninety days.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.

