Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,645. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

