TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

TCF stock opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $500,258.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $229,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $64,291,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,635,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,953,000 after acquiring an additional 717,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

