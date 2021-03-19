TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,561 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 873.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 388,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,060,000 after acquiring an additional 348,756 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,845,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $223,407,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $131.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

