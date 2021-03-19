Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,639 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BlackLine were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BlackLine by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,093 shares of company stock valued at $9,556,102 over the last 90 days. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BL stock opened at $109.80 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

