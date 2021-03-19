Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,251 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 158.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 517.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 39,644 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $211,727 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT opened at $64.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $65.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.14.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

