Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,579,000 after buying an additional 798,494 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,009,000 after buying an additional 1,885,295 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,906,000 after buying an additional 2,439,001 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,386,000 after buying an additional 568,182 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,896,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,306,000 after buying an additional 411,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

