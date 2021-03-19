Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 101.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,420 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 23,350 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth $291,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE:BVN opened at $11.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.37). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $236.06 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

