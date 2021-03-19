Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.10.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $204.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $213.62. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

