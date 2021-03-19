Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,193 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on REXR. TheStreet downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.36. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.