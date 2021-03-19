Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PVH were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in PVH by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in PVH by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in PVH by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CL King cut shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

PVH stock opened at $105.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.87. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.