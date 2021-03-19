Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Technip Energies stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. Technip Energies has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Technip Energies Company Profile

Technip Energies B.V. engages in the onshore/offshore busines. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of the range of onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Courbevoie, France.

