Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.02

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 295349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $148.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

