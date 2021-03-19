Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $226.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $263.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TDOC. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health stock opened at $185.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $132.07 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.67 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 72,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.30, for a total value of $14,386,466.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,040 shares of company stock worth $78,534,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,996,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,090,000 after acquiring an additional 80,240 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.