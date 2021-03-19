Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) & Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Critical Review

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) and Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telia Company AB (publ) has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Telia Company AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina $4.00 billion 0.62 -$91.00 million ($0.17) -33.76 Telia Company AB (publ) $9.10 billion 1.91 $750.54 million $0.37 22.92

Telia Company AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Telecom Argentina. Telecom Argentina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telia Company AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Telia Company AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Telia Company AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina 3.84% 2.72% 1.46% Telia Company AB (publ) 3.45% 3.78% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Telecom Argentina and Telia Company AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Argentina 1 1 1 0 2.00 Telia Company AB (publ) 4 0 2 0 1.67

Telecom Argentina presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Telecom Argentina’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Telecom Argentina is more favorable than Telia Company AB (publ).

Dividends

Telecom Argentina pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Telia Company AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Telecom Argentina pays out -205.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telia Company AB (publ) pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Telecom Argentina is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Telecom Argentina beats Telia Company AB (publ) on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services. It also provides mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems mifi and wingles, and smart watches under the Personal brand. In addition, the company offers data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services; and programming and other cable television services. The company was formerly known as CablevisiÃ³n S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. Telecom Argentina S.A. was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

