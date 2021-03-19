Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 406,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the February 11th total of 498,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 238.8 days.

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $5.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.