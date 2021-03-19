Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) SVP Sells $317,435.60 in Stock

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.17. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 67.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,452,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,393,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 505,070 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 368,932 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,287,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after acquiring an additional 339,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,712,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after acquiring an additional 310,199 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

