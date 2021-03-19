Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Trading 5.4% Higher

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.70. 12,354,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 10,924,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

TEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 15,164,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,710 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,295,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,229 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 8,093,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after purchasing an additional 243,226 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 440,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.