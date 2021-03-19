Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires 1,975 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 718,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,762,000 after acquiring an additional 372,071 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.97 and a 12 month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

