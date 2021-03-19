TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,621 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of TG Therapeutics worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 37,673 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 41.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

TGTX opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. Equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

