The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 106.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,744 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,410 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 739,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,376,000 after acquiring an additional 320,862 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

