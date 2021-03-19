The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,880 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,902 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $24,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $258.56 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $90.35 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $150.74 billion, a PE ratio of -32.45, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.90.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.12.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

