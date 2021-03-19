The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Director Sells $417,700.00 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Director John P. Peetz sold 10,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $417,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,980.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $43.11.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 67.3% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,569,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,006,000 after purchasing an additional 631,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle in the third quarter worth $834,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 24.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,699,000 after purchasing an additional 781,060 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

