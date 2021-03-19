The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,481 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 0.7% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 467,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 41,642 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $50.39. 637,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,429,789. The firm has a market cap of $217.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

