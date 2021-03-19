The Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Trading 0.5% Higher

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) shares shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.40). 11,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 51,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.50 ($1.39).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 107.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 107.48. The company has a market capitalization of £57.61 million and a PE ratio of -7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 25.21 and a current ratio of 41.23.

About The Conygar Investment (LON:CIC)

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (ÂConygarÂ) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

