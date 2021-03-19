The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.83.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $88.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.48 and its 200 day moving average is $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $92.50.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $73,243.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,333.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $1,425,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,302 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,788,524. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.