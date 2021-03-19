The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $343.50. The stock had a trading volume of 106,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,315. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $356.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.75. The company has a market cap of $118.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Barclays raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.