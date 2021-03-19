The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €82.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €82.00 ($96.47) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €75.53 ($88.86).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €86.12 ($101.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a one year high of €81.58 ($95.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is €73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €68.74.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.