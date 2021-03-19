The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.66. The company had a trading volume of 323,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,975. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,569,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,082,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.