The Hartford Financial Services Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 8,755 call options on the company. This is an increase of 540% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,367 call options.

HIG opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after buying an additional 3,001,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,509,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

