The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Sells $350,621.70 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,173 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $350,621.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

JYNT traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,793. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $604.49 million, a PE ratio of 158.34 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Joint by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Joint by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Joint by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Joint by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Joint by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JYNT. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Joint from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

