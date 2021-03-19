The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Shares of The Manitowoc stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.91 million, a P/E ratio of -66.59, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. The Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

