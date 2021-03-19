The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 2,186,830 Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,186,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,603,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TVTX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. Analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $91,789.25. Insiders have sold 13,519 shares of company stock worth $388,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

