The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $59.10 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,619 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $59,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $162.56 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $137.85 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.87.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

