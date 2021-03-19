The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $81.12 Million Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 3.38% of Group 1 Automotive worth $81,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.11.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $544,040.00. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at $21,175,055.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

GPI stock opened at $165.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.84. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.34%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

