The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,752,631 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,524 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $76,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 542.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,166,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,012 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 42,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 26,049 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 233,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.46 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

