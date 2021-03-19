The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 14,778 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,778 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $68,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.92. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.13 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $427,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,590,951.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.22.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

