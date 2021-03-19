The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,909 shares of company stock worth $1,424,954 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $90.35 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.03.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

