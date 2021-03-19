The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $90.35 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.03.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,909 shares of company stock worth $1,424,954 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

