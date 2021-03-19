The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The RealReal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.88.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The RealReal has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The RealReal will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $4,035,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,243,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,802.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 152,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $3,086,774.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 204,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,230.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 553,060 shares of company stock worth $12,997,722. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,264,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The RealReal by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,236,000 after acquiring an additional 734,410 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The RealReal by 315.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 65,318 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 2.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 710,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 18,604 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

